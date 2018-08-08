HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed Interim Dividend For 2012

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), the unclaimed interim dividend for 2012 will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX on 21 September 2018.
As provided in HKEX’s Articles of Association, any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX’s interim dividend for 2012 of HK$1.85 per share, payable on 21 September 2012 and remaining unclaimed on 21 September 2018, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.
Members entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the dividends payable by HKEX since September 2012 are advised to contact HKEX’s registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.
