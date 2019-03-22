HKEX: Exchange Updates And Streamlines Guidance Materials

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) published one new Guidance Letter, updated six Guidance Letters and withdrew 31 Guidance Materials. The withdrawn materials were either outdated or incorporated into the new or updated Guidance Materials.
This is part of the Exchange’s continuous effort to streamline its guidance and related materials, to provide the market with guidance and clarity on the application of certain Listing Rules and practices. The first set of updates was published in July 2018. The Exchange will continue to review and streamline its Guidance Materials as appropriate.
Details of today’s changes are listed below. They do not affect policy direction, which remains the same.
Changes to the Exchange’s Guidance Materials
- One new Guidance Letter – HKEX-GL100-19 (Guidance on competition between the businesses of a new applicant and its controlling shareholder).
- Six updated Guidance Letters – HKEX-GL57-13 (Guidance on the logistical arrangements for the submission and publication of Application Proofs, Post Hearing Information Packs (“PHIPs”) and related materials on the Exchange’s website); HKEX-GL63-13 (Guidance on disclosure of non-compliance incidents in listing documents); HKEX-GL68-13 (Guidance on suitability for listing for new applicants); HKEX-GL71-14 (Gambling activities of new applicants and/or listed issuers); HKEX-GL96-18 (Guidance on listed issuer’s suitability for continued listing); and HKEX-GL97-18 (Guidance for new applicants in the internet technology sector or that have internet-based business models (collectively, “Relevant Sectors”)).
- Thirty-one withdrawn Guidance Materials – 17 Listing Decisions, 10 Interpretative Letters and four sets of Frequently Asked Questions, or FAQs.
The latest new and updated Guidance Materials can be found on the HKEX website. The withdrawn Guidance Materials can be found in the Archive section on the HKEX website.