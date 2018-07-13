HKEX; Exchange Publishes Guide On Listing New Structured Products

- Guide is designed to help issuers in their submission of new product applications to the Exchange
- Objectives includes more efficient introduction of new products to give investors more product choices
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), published today (Friday) a guide on listing new structured products on the Exchange.
The new publication provides guidance to structured products issuers on obtaining approval to list new structured products under Chapter 15A of the Main Board Listing Rules, the chapter that sets out the requirements for the listing of structured products.
New structured products include existing type of products with new underlying assets or with new features; and completely new types of products that have never been listed on the Exchange.
The Exchange’s Guide on Product Review and Approval Process for Listed Structured Products (the Guide) reflects its existing practice by setting out the different phases in its review and approval process for new products; factors the Exchange considers when deciding whether to approve new products; the expected processing time for new products; and the supporting documents required when applying to list new products.
“The Guide will facilitate the introduction of new products to the market in a more efficient manner and within a clear time frame,” said David Graham, HKEX’s Head of Listing. “It also addresses the recommendation by the Financial Services Development Council in its Optimising Hong Kong’s Listed Structured Products Market paper to implement a clearer framework for the processing and approval of applications to list structured products.”
The Guide is available on the HKEX website.