HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On Codification Of General Waivers And Principles Relating To Ipos And Listed Issuers And Minor Rule Amendments

- Consultation seeks views on the proposed codification of new rules and amendments
- Part of Exchange’s ongoing commitment to enhance listing process in Hong Kong
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) published Consultation Paper on Codification of General Waivers and Principles relating to IPOs and Listed Issuers and Minor Rule Amendments (Consultation Paper).
The Exchange has received comments from some market practitioners that its guidance materials should be consolidated and certain requirements set out in the guidance materials should be codified in the Rules. Therefore as part of its policy agenda for 2019, the Exchange has conducted this codification exercise to (i) improve clarity of the Rules; (ii) ensure the Rules reflect currently acceptable standards in the market place; and (iii) codify a number of administrative provisions that are currently provided in its guidance letters or listing decisions.
The Consultation Paper seeks comments on the proposed codification of:
|(i)
|a number of waivers with general effect previously approved by the SFC;
|(ii)
|the principles and conditions underpinning a number of waivers that have been granted by the Exchange on more than one occasion; and
|(iii)
|minor Rule amendments.
The Consultation Paper also contains proposals on a number of housekeeping amendments to the Rules to correct clerical errors and update outdated references.
Interested parties are invited to submit their comments in writing by 27 September 2019 (Friday) by mail, fax or email as set out in Consultation Paper.