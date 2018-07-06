HKEX: Exchange Adds New Member To Its Biotech Advisory Panel

- One new Panel member, 16 members on Panel in total
- Exchange will continue to look to add Panel members as appropriate
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) announced that it has added Vanessa Huang, a General Partner at BVCF Management, to its Biotech Advisory Panel (the Panel) to further enhance its pool of expertise.
As stated in the news release on the formation of the Panel, the Exchange will look to include additional members as appropriate.
Ms Huang has over 20 years of experience in healthcare and investment banking in the US and Hong Kong. Prior to joining BVCF, she was Head of Emerging Asia Healthcare Investment Banking at JPMorgan. Ms Huang gained biotech industry experience at Amgen and holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
A brief description of the function of the Panel together with a list of its 16 members is available on the HKEX website.