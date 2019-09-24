HKEX Enhances Product Offering With Budweiser Debut

- Budweiser Futures and Options to be introduced on 30 September
- HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on Budweiser shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities
- Budweiser shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 30 September
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Tuesday) that it will offer investors more options on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Budweiser, stock code:1876) shares on the debut date (30 September 2019).
The following products with Budweiser shares as the underlying asset will be available in HKEX markets:
|(1)
|Budweiser Futures and Options
Budweiser Futures and Options will be introduced on 30 September 2019, subject to the listing of the Budweiser shares at HKEX on that date.
Selected Details of Budweiser Futures and Options
For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.
|(2)
|Listing of Budweiser Derivative Warrants
HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on Budweiser shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market.
Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.
Inclusion of Budweiser Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling
Budweiser shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 30 September, subject to the listing of the Budweiser shares at HKEX on that date.
For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.