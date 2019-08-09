Exchange Participants are advised that with effect from 16 August 2019, 38 securities will be added to the list of Designated Securities for short selling while 31 existing Designated Securities will be removed from the list. The total number of Designated Securities for short selling will be 935. The securities to be added to and those to be removed from such list are shown in the Attachment for your information. The revised list of all Designated Securities is also available on the Exchange's website (http://www.hkex.com.hk).
HKEX: Changes Of Designated Securities For Short Selling
Date 09/08/2019