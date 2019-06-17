HKEX Appoints Head Of Infrastructure And Operations

- Niguel Brooks appointed as HKEX Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure and Operations
- Brings to HKEX considerable international and exchange experience
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Niguel Brooks has today (Monday) joined the company as Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure and Operations, reporting to HKEX Group Chief Technology Officer, Richard Leung. As well as heading the IT infrastructure and operations team, Mr Brooks will be responsible for information security management and hosting services and he will act as Richard Leung’s deputy in Hong Kong.
The HKEX IT Infrastructure and Operations team is responsible for the operation of the company’s IT infrastructure and application systems, ensuring reliability and resilience across the business. Mr Brooks joins HKEX from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), where he was most recently Strategic Advisor on Information Technology. Prior to that, Mr Brooks was part of the senior IT management team at the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX), where he was responsible for infrastructure and transformation and the launch of the company’s hosting services.
Additionally, Mr Alfred Lai, will retire from HKEX as Managing Director, Information Technology, after more than 14 years with the company, at the end of June.
"We are delighted to welcome Niguel to HKEX. His twenty years of international experience and his background in IT infrastructure and operations will be invaluable to HKEX and I am very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team,” said Richard Leung.
“On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Alfred for his considerable contributions and long service to HKEX. He has made significant contributions to the reliability to the IT operations at HKEX during his tenure. We wish him a very happy retirement.”
Background
Biographies of Mr Niguel Brooks
Mr Brooks has extensive experience across the exchange and market infrastructure IT landscape, having worked for both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) in senior IT positions over a 20-year period. His expertise covers IT enterprise architecture, technology operations, hosting, strategic design, and transformation.