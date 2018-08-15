HKEX Appoints Group Chief Communications Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Wednesday) announced that it has appointed Tori Cowley as its Group Chief Communications Officer. She will relocate from London to Hong Kong and will assume her role in late September 2018.
In this newly-created position, Ms Cowley will have oversight of the corporate communications function across the entire HKEX Group, helping to further strengthen HKEX’s international reach, continue to build its global reputation and deepen its engagement with employees. She will report to HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li, and become a member of HKEX’s Management Committee.
Ms Cowley is former Group Director of Corporate Communications at London Stock Exchange Group plc, where over a six-year period she was responsible for all aspects of the group’s external and internal communications, as well as its marketing, corporate branding, events, digital engagement and financial communications. More recently, Ms Cowley was Group Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Mitie Group plc, the UK’s largest facilities management business. She was formerly Head of Corporate Affairs for Thomson Reuters, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and Head of Financial Communications at Reuters.
Ms Cowley began her career with Price Waterhouse in London, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, before spending a number of years working in corporate finance, latterly with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. Ms Cowley has a BSc in Economics from Loughborough University in the UK.