HKEX: Appointment Of Members To The Consultative Panels

The Panel Member Selection Committee of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Tuesday) approved appointments to the Cash Market Consultative Panel, the Clearing Consultative Panel and the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel since the service terms of certain members are due to expire. HKEX wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the retiring members for their dedicated service to the panels.
Each consultative panel comprises two HKEX Directors who act as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively and members who are representatives of market participants and industry experts.
The member lists effective 1 June 2019 are set out below.
|Cash Market Consultative Panel
|1.
|CHEAH Cheng Hye (Chairman)
|2.
|Rafael GIL-TIENDA (Deputy Chairman)
|3.
|CHAN Lena
|4.
|#
|DU Jinsong, Duke
|5.
|LEE Wai Wang, Robert
|6.
|^
|LEUNG Kwok Ming
|7.
|LI Jing, Kitty
|8.
|Hani Youssef SHALABI
|9.
|WAN Li, Natalie
|10.
|^
|Gregory WURTZ
|
Clearing Consultative Panel
|1.
|CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius (Chairman)
|2.
|Rafael GIL-TIENDA (Deputy Chairman)
|3.
|^
|Franck BESSOLES
|4.
|#
|Julien KASPARIAN
|5.
|LAM Hui Yip, Clement
|6.
|#
|LAM Kwok Shing
|7.
|LAU Chung Ming
|8.
|LEUNG Kin Tong, Stephen
|9.
|Janelle MILLER
|10.
|^
|Paul PEALLING
|11.
|WONG Wai Man, Raymond
|12.
|John ZEE
|
Derivatives Market Consultative Panel
|1.
|FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita (Chairman)
|2.
|LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo (Deputy Chairman)
|3.
|CHIU Cheuk Man
|4.
|KAO Cheng Yung
|5.
|LIM Wah Sai
|6.
|Stephane LOISEAU
|7.
|^
|LUI Sheung Hui, Charles
|8.
|#
|MAK Kwong Fai
|9.
|Ian Christopher NISSEN
|10.
|Anthony STEVENS
|11.
|^
|Patricia YAP
# Re-appointed (up to 31 May 2022)
^ Newly appointed (for a 3-year term from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2022)）