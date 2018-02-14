HKEX Announces Incentive Scheme For Its Stock Futures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Wednesday) announced an incentive programme for its stock futures that will take effect on Thursday, 1 March 2018.
The scheme includes:
- A six-month trading fee waiver; and
- Incentives for market makers.
Further details are in a circular issued today.
HKEX currently offers 75 stock futures contracts (a complete list and contract summary are available on the HKEX website.
Last month, HKEX’s average daily stock futures volume was up 47 per cent from the same period the previous year. The most actively traded contracts included HKEX, Ping An Insurance, Tencent and China Construction Bank.