HKEX Announces China Tower-Related Initiatives

Date 31/07/2018

  • China Tower Futures and Options to be introduced on 8 August
  • Issuers can launch China Tower derivative warrants when China Tower shares debut
  • China Tower shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling when they begin trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced today (Tuesday) the following initiatives in connection with plans of China Tower Corporation Limited (China Tower, stock code 788) to list its shares at HKEX on 8 August 2018.

1.    China Tower Futures and Options

China Tower Futures and Options will be introduced on 8 August 2018, subject to the listing of China Tower shares at HKEX on that date.

Selected Details of China Tower Futures and Options

Contract Multiplier (Futures)/

Contract Size (Options)
(Shares)

Contract Months/Expiry Months

Available for Trading on 8 August 2018

10,000

Contract Months for Futures:

Aug, Sep, Oct, Dec 2018 and Mar 2019

 

Expiry Months for Options:

Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov, Dec 2018 and
Mar, Jun 2019

For further details, please see the China Tower Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.

2.    Listing of China Tower Derivative Warrants

HKEX informed issuers they can launch derivative warrants on China Tower shares when the China Tower shares debut on HKEX’s securities market. 

Investors should refer to the issuers’ launch announcements on the HKEXnews website for information about the warrants

Inclusion of China Tower Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

China Tower shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 8 August, subject to the listing of China Tower shares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short-selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.