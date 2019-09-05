In order to preserve an orderly market, Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has suspended trading in its derivatives market for the afternoon and Afterhours Trading sessions at 2.00 pm on 5 September, due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System. The clearing system for derivatives will remain open for the afternoon session only.
All other markets remain fully operational. HKEX will provide further updates in due course.
Exchange Participants should refer to the circulars issued by the Hong Kong Futures Exchange at http://www.hkex.com.hk for details.
HKEX Announcement - Trading In Derivatives Market Suspended
05/09/2019
