HKEX: Adjustment Of Li & Fung Structured Products, Futures And Options

Date 06/04/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Li & Fung Limited (Li & Fung) structured products, futures and options to account for Li & Fung’s special dividend. 

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code)

Li & Fung (494)

Corporate Action

Special Dividend of $0.476 per share

Ex-date

17 May 2018

 

 

For details, please refer to the announcement made by Li & Fung on 3 April 2018.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of Li & Fung as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Li & Fung as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 16 May 2018 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustment of Li & Fung Futures and Options

For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of Li & Fung Futures and Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes.  There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.

 