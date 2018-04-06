HKEX: Adjustment Of Li & Fung Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Li & Fung Limited (Li & Fung) structured products, futures and options to account for Li & Fung’s special dividend.
Corporate action overview
|
Company (Stock Code)
|
Li & Fung (494)
|
Corporate Action
|
Special Dividend of $0.476 per share
|
Ex-date
|
17 May 2018
|
|
For details, please refer to the announcement made by Li & Fung on 3 April 2018.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of Li & Fung as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Li & Fung as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 16 May 2018 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.
Adjustment of Li & Fung Futures and Options
For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of Li & Fung Futures and Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.