HKEX: Adjustment Of Henderson Land Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Henderson Land Development Company Ltd (Henderson Land) structured products, futures and options to account for Henderson Land’s bonus issue.
Corporate action overview
Company (Stock Code)
Henderson Land (12)
Corporate Action
1 new share for every 10 shares held
Ex-date
5 June 2018
For details, please refer to the announcement made by Henderson Land on 21 March 2018.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of Henderson Land as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Henderson Land as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a bonus issue. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 4 June 2018 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements carefully.
Adjustment of Henderson Land Futures and Options
For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of Henderson Land Futures and Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.