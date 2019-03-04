Higher Demand For Equity Derivatives At Eurex

In February, demand for European Equity Derivatives at Eurex went up 2 percent to reach 31.9 million, compared to 31.1 million in February 2018. Overall, trading volumes decreased by 17 percent. The number of traded contracts reached 142.1 million compared to 170.9 million in February 2018. The reason for this is mainly that that the figures in the reference month for 2018 were comparatively high due to a number of events and geopolitical risk in Europe and beyond. In the meantime, these risks have already been discounted by the market.
European Equity Index Derivatives decreased by 25 percent from 90.3 million in February 2018 to 68.1 million in February 2019.
The month also saw a downward trend for European Interest Rate Derivatives from 49.5 million traded contracts in February 2018 to 42.0 in 2019 (–15%).
The European Energy Exchange (EEX), the leading energy exchange in Europe, saw significantly increased trading volumes in power and emissions. In February 2019, volumes on EEX Group’s spot and derivatives markets increased by 31 percent to 359.3 TWh (274.3 TWh in February 2018).
Eurex Repo, the leading provider for international financing in the secured money market business (repo and securities lending), saw an overall increase of 22.7 percent in average outstanding volume in the Repo market compared to February 2018.
