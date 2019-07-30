 Skip to main Content
High-Level Meeting Between Tehran Stock Exchange And Iraqi Securities Commission

Date 30/07/2019

On Tuesday 30 July 2019 TSE hosted a high-profile delegation from Iraq.

Dr. Alaa Abdulhussein, Chairman of Iraq Securities Commission, at top of a delegation from Iraq, paid an official visit to Tehran Stock Exchange.

The summit commenced by ringing the trading bell by Dr.Alaa Abdulhussein and Dr.Sahraee.

Having been briefed on a wide variety of issues namely current tradable instruments, listing requirements and trading mechanism, the delegation pointed out TSE’s experience in launching shariah-compliant new tradable instruments.

In the end, TSE’s CEO, having considered cited bourse background in Iran, membership of Tehran Stock Exchange in FEAS and WFE and signing a number of MoUs with other exchanges as positive steps towards TSE Internationalization.