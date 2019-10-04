Henry Jones Wins CalPERS Board Seat

Henry Jones was declared the unofficial election winner to represent retired members on the CalPERS Board of Administration.
Election results are considered unofficial until formal certification by the California Secretary of State.
The unofficial results indicate Jones received 76,570 votes, which represents 65.82 percent of the ballots cast during the voting period of August 30 through September 30, 2019. Challenger Joseph “JJ” Jelincic received 39,495 votes, or 34.18 percent.
Henry Jones is currently the board’s president and is completing his third four-year term as a member. He retired from the Los Angeles Unified School District as its chief financial officer.
The four-year term of office begins January 16, 2020, and concludes on January 15, 2024.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Fund.