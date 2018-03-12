Hehmeyer Trading + Investments Launches Cryptocurrency Index Fund Commodity Pool

Hehmeyer Trading + Investments announced today the launch of the Hehmeyer Cryptocurrency Index Fund (“the Fund”), a new product that will provide certain qualified investors access to the cryptocurrency market by investing in a fund that aims to track the performance of the proprietary Hehmeyer Cryptocurrency Index™ (“HCI”).
Launching as a commodity pool for qualified eligible persons and accredited investors, the Fund will be managed by Hehmeyer Capital Management, LLC, a commodity pool operator registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association. The Fund is one of a few vehicles that provide exposure to this growing asset class with regulator oversight. HCI consists of coins selected pursuant to a distinct methodology and is rebalanced monthly. HCI is based on the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market.
“The CFTC has determined that cryptocurrencies are commodities. We believe investors will be best served with a regulated product, and thus are pleased to offer a fund subject to their jurisdiction,” said Christopher Hehmeyer, CEO of Hehmeyer Trading + Investments. He added, “Under the helpful eye of the CFTC and NFA, we look forward to providing certain qualified investors access to this evolving market.”