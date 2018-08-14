Hazelcast Appoints Kelly Herrell As CEO - Enterprise Growth And Open Source Momentum Attracts Silicon Valley Leader

Hazelcast, the leading in-memory data management company with millions of productive clusters and over 60 million server starts per month, today announced that Kelly Herrell has joined as its new Chief Executive Officer.
With 135% year-over-year growth, Hazelcast is strengthening its leadership team for future scale on a global level. Herrell succeeds Greg Luck who remains as Hazelcast’s Chief Technology Officer and member of the board.
Herrell has helped build four successful Silicon Valley companies over the past 20 years. He has substantial technology experience and a track record of category leadership through fostering of community, customer engagement and partner ecosystems. Most recently Herrell served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Brocade Communications, the result of its acquisition of Vyatta where he was Chief Executive Officer.
“Hazelcast is deeply relevant to the new IT architectures driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies,” said Herrell. “Our products deliver uniquely exceptional performance and scale for the remarkable new applications that our customers are building. With the collaboration of our massive community, we will continue to win and grow with world-class customers.”
Hazelcast’s customer base includes four of the world’s 10 largest banks, 32 of the Fortune Global 500, and its technology is deployed at every major credit card company, six of the world’s largest e-commerce companies, and four of the world’s twenty largest telecommunications companies.
“I am delighted to welcome Kelly Herrell to Hazelcast,” said Greg Luck. “Kelly brings a wealth of experience and a track record as a leader who can scale our business into the future.”