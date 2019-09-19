Hauke Stars Will Not Renew Her Contract For A Third Term Of Office As A Member Of The Executive Board Of Deutsche Börse AG

Hauke Stars informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG that she will not be available for a third term as a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG, following two appointments to the company's Executive Board. Hauke Stars will leave the company at her own request at the end of November 2020, which is when her current contract expires.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Joachim Faber took note of this decision with great regret.
“I respect the decision of Ms Stars, who wants to take on new challenges after eight years at Deutsche Börse and thank her for the many years of trustful and very successful cooperation”, commented Joachim Faber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG. “At the same time, I am glad that Ms Stars will continue working for Deutsche Börse AG fully committed to actively support the company’s success until the end of her term of office.”
The Supervisory Board will decide on Hauke Stars’ successor in due course to ensure a smooth transition.
Hauke Stars has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG since 2012. From 2012 until 2015 she was responsible for Deutsche Börse’s IT division and market data business. She has been heading the business division Cash Market, Pre-IPO & Growth Financing since 2016 and, in addition, has been the company’s Director of Labour Relations since June 2018.