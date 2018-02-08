Hanweck Named Best Fintech Solution At Fund Technology/Wall Street Letter Awards 2018

Hanweck announced that it was recognized as “Best Fintech Solution” at the Fund Technology/Wall Street Letter Awards 2018. This is the second consecutive year that Hanweck has been honored at this event, having been named “Best Risk Management Solution – Innovation” in last year’s competition.
“To be recognized as Best Fintech Solution among such a strong group of companies is quite an honor,” said Michael Hollingsworth, COO of Hanweck. “As volatility comes back into the market, the data capture and processing requirements in the options markets have reached new peaks, which further demonstrates the value of our “as-a-service” solution. The proprietary technology infrastructure that powers our Hanweck Options Analytics product suite enables us to deliver the highest quality risk analytics to our customers and create efficiencies for them by reducing their overall resource commitment.”
The Fund Technology/Wall Street Letter Awards recognize and reward providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past twelve months. The 2018 awards highlighted the efforts of technology providers, data specialists and exchanges in meeting the needs of the wider asset management community. The full list of winners of the Fund Technology/Wall Street Letter Awards is available here.