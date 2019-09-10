HANetf And The Royal Mint Sign Historic Agreement To Develop Gold ETC

- Gold ETC will become The Royal Mint’s 1st listed financial product
- Product to launch via HANetf’s unique White-Label Platform
- Physical gold to be custodied at The Royal Mint’s highly secure vault
- The gold backed ETC will be available in the UK, Italy and Germany from early 2020
HANetf, Europe’s first independent ‘white label’ UCITS ETF issuer is delighted to announce a historic collaboration with The Royal Mint to develop and launch a physically-backed gold ETC.
The Royal Mint is set to become the first Sovereign Mint in Europe to launch a gold backed ETC – leveraging its unique 1,100-year reputation for trust and security to provide a compelling, new opportunity for investors.
The gold backed ETC will become The Royal Mint’s first listed financial product and is expected to list in the UK, Italy and Germany in early 2020.
All of the physical gold associated with the ETC will be stored in The Royal Mint’s vault – one of the UK’s most secure sites, and guarded 24/7. The ETC will complement The Royal Mint’s existing range of precious metals products which includes; gold, silver and platinum in the form of bars and coins, as well as their ‘Signature’ products available online.
Anne Jessopp, CEO of The Royal Mint commented: “This is a milestone moment for The Royal Mint as we prepare to launch our first financially listed product, and reinvent what it means to be a Mint in the modern age.
“Over recent years The Royal Mint has successfully launched a range of precious metals products as we look to reinvent our business, and appeal to new customers. This gold backed ETC marks an exciting new chapter for The Royal Mint, and for the historic business of gold trading.
“For thousands of years, gold has been recognised worldwide as the ultimate means of trading and storing wealth, ensuring a level of confidence, trust and security with each transaction with The Royal Mint.”
Jatin Patel, Head of Wealth Management at The Royal Mint commented: “By launching a gold backed ETC we are offering investors across Europe a compelling new product for their portfolios – safe in the knowledge that they’re working with one of the UK’s most trusted organisations, and that every ounce of gold is securely held in our vault.”
Nik Bienkowski, co-Founder and co-CEO at HANetf, said: “We are very excited to confirm our partnership with The Royal Mint. This is a huge milestone for both organisations and is testimony to the vision and innovative spirit of the Royal Mints’ leadership team, who recognised early on the opportunities in ETCs.
The development of this ETC shows the power of the HANetf platform to allow an unparalleled brand to enter the ETC space in a coherent and efficient fashion, providing new solutions to investors.
Gold ETCs are part of the DNA of HANetf – Hector [McNeil, co-Founder and co-CEO, HANetf] and I were part of the team who invented gold ETFs and we are proud to be part of the continued evolution and growth of this industry.”
This announcement comes in the lead up to the five-year anniversary of The Royal Mint’s precious metals division in October 2019.