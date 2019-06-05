Grenke AG New Joiner In MDAX - No Changes In DAX And TecDAX

On Wednesday, Deutsche Börse announced changes to its selection indices, which will become effective on 24 June 2019. The shares of Grenke AG will be included in the MDAX index and will replace the shares of Wacker Chemie AG, which will be included in the SDAX index. The exclusion is based on the fast-exit rule.
Vossloh AG will leave the SDAX index. New addition will be Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. The fast-exit rule also applies here.
The constituents of the indices DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.
The next scheduled review for the equity indices of Deutsche Börse AG is 4 September 2019.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Deutsche Börse AG.