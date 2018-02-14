GreenKey “Voice-Enables” Wall Street Via OpenFin; Creates First Industry Standard For Voice Applications

GreenKey Technologies<http://greenkeytech.com/>, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed for the financial markets, today announced that the firm will release its voice API through OpenFin’s plugin architecture. OpenFin<https://openfin.co/> is the secure desktop operating system used by 45 of the world’s largest banks, buy-side and trading platforms. The move brings the voice software to potentially thousands of new users at hundreds of firms and creates the first industry standard for adding voice to a firm’s applications.
Built specifically for the high-performance needs of the capital markets, OpenFin modernizes financial desktops, allowing seamless deployment, interaction and cross-functionality between apps to enhance workflows and increase efficiency. The OpenFin roster of applications includes hundreds of apps that are now able to leverage GreenKey’s capabilities to “voice-enable” their respective user communities as well as interoperate horizontally across OpenFin’s community by simply enabling the GreenKey API plugin, which will be available by default to all OpenFin users.
In December, GreenKey announced the open sourcing of its voice software development kit (SDK) which includes JavaScript widgets such as microphones, dialers, activity lists, contact lists and intercom buttons. This package enables banks and other financial market firms to easily add front-end voice functionality to their own web applications. The addition of the OpenFin plugin architecture provides firms with the tools necessary to create the next generation of interoperable front-office workflows. This includes the ability to integrate call meta data with popular customer relationship management (CRM) systems.
GreenKey has successfully “voice-enabled” financial market applications such as trade reporting platforms and is working with many other firms to add voice into chat and data platforms.
GreenKey CEO Nader Shwayhat said: “We’re thrilled to work with OpenFin to create and make widely available the first industry standard for adding voice to a financial firm’s offering. It’s exciting to voice-enable decades-old processes that were inefficiently driven by keyboard and mouse clicks. Our AI-backed platform helps eliminate dial tones and manual re-entry by embedding our cutting-edge, real-time speech recognition directly into a firm’s desktop applications. It is a remarkable time to be in voice software and to see such tremendous customer demand for the digitization of voice-based workflows.”
Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin, said: “GreenKey is a valuable addition to our plugin architecture community. The consumer world is rife with voice-activated assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Voice. Working with GreenKey supports our mission to bring a rich user experience to the financial markets. A contribution that fosters an open ecosystem around voice, which is a key component of Wall Street workflows, demonstrates once more how open collaboration and interoperability is a great strategy to deliver innovative and successful fintech platforms.”
To see the GreenKey application in action on OpenFin, a demo is available at https://openfin.wistia.com/medias/i5j2j2f0va.
