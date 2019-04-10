GPW: New Listing Of Structured Certificates On The WIG.GAMES Index

- First structured certificates based on the WIG.GAMES index have been newly listed on GPW
- The certificates are issued by Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) of Vienna
First structured certificates whose underlying is the game developer index WIG.GAMES are available in trading on the exchange as of 9 April 2019. The certificates are issued by Raiffeisen Centrobank (RCB) of Austria.
“The first structured certificates based on the index have been issued less than one month after the launch of WIG.GAMES. We make best efforts to ensure that new indices are attractive underlying instruments for a range of products traded on GPW. We are glad that RCB addresses the expectations of investors who look for diversified investment products. The GPW Management Board will further develop the structured products market and we are very optimistic about it,” said Izabela Olszewska, GPW Management Board Member.
Two FAKTOR 3 and 4 long structured certificates have been introduced to trading. Raiffeisen Centrobank has also introduced certificates based on mWIG40 Index.
“This shows that indices calculated by GPW are attractive underlying instruments for diverse investment products. The Exchange is steadily developing this business segment,” said Izabela Olszewska.
The Austrian issuer is the biggest issuer of structured certificates on GPW.
“The Warsaw Stock Exchange lists more than 750 structured certificates issued by Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB). We are proud to address the needs of investors in Poland with new certificates based on new underlying instruments. We are happy to be the first issuer to develop products which offer trading based on the new index WIG.Games and ensure liquidity. I hope that Raiffeisen Centrobank’s structured certificates will meet with growing interest of investors in Poland, allowing them to diversify their portfolios”, said Anna Kujawska, RCB CEE Manager.
GPW lists over 1200 structured products. Investors have a large choice of diverse underlying instruments, including shares, baskets of shares, indices, and agricultural products. Structured instruments allow investors to choose an underlying instrument depending on the preferred investment risk level and generate returns both on the upside and downside of the underlying.