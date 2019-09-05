GPW: New Listing Of Polish ETF On Mid-Cap Index mWIG40TR

- A new ETF based on mWIG40TR has been added to the range of investment products available on GPW
- The mWIG40TR Beta ETF is the first passive fund listed on GPW to invest in mWIG40TR mid-cap stocks
- GPW continues to introduce new ETFs based on indices into trading
The Beta ETF based on the total return index mWIG40TR, newly listed on the GPW Main Market as of 5 September, will invest the assets of investors in mWIG40TR stocks listed on GPW. It is the second Polish ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) in GPW’s history to be developed and managed by Polish experts. The fund’s issuer is AgioFunds TFI, the offering agent and market maker is Dom Maklerski BOŚ, and the project co-ordinator is Beta Securities Poland.
“The new listing of the mWIG40TR BETA ETF is an important step in the development of GPW and the Polish capital market. It is the first ETF to invest in mid-cap stocks listed on GPW participating in mWIG40TR. Retail and institutional investors around the world appreciate ETFs for low management costs, transparency, liquidity and trading opportunities on the exchange. We continuously expand the range of ETFs available to investors on GPW. In view of their advantages, we are certain that GPW-listed ETFs will gain increasing popularity with investors”, said Piotr Borowski, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The mWIG40TR Beta ETF is based on the total return index mWIG40TR (the index includes dividends) which covers 40 mid-cap stocks listed on the GPW Main Market (more about mWIG40TR).
“As promised to investors in early January, we have introduced a new Beta ETF to the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The mWIG40TR Beta ETF enables convenient and inexpensive investing in 40 mid-cap stocks including dividends. I am certain that investors will appreciate the convenience of investing in an entire index when buying mWIG40TR Beta ETF certificates. As we said before, this is not the end but only the beginning of the Beta ETF offer. We will launch more Beta ETFs in the coming months, opening additional options of efficient and convenient investing in GPW indices and later also indices of other exchanges,” said Robert Sochacki, Board Member of Beta Securities Poland.
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs are governed by EU and national regulations. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).
For more information about the Beta ETF, please visit: www.gpw.pl, agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl