GPW Launches The GPW Growth Programme

- GPW is launching one of the #GPW2022 strategic initiatives: GPW Growth, a programme of support for the development and transition of SMEs
- Participation in the programme will improve leadership competences and help to set a new course in corporate development
- GPW Growth will open the GPW Growth Academy this September
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is launching one of the #GPW2022 strategic initiatives: GPW Growth, which is a comprehensive programme of support for small and mid-sized companies based on identified needs of enterprises. The programme is addressed to CEOs, Board Members and Directors responsible for the achievement of their companies’ key objectives. The programme is organised by GPW and its partners, including the Polish Development Fund (PFR), the EY Academy of Business, Inicjatywa Firm Rodzinnych, Dialog – Klub Dyrektorów Finansowych, as well as programme patrons: the Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Technology and CFA Society Poland.
“Raising capital is a genuine revolution for any company. Every company needs competences in building value. GPW Growth will provide participants with expertise, skills, as well as a network of business contacts, which are useful in raising capital and in management focused on building investor value. This is our key initiative under the strategy #GPW2022,” said Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board of GPW.
The unique programme will offer among others networking meetings with business experts and practitioners, workshops, case studies, one-on-one interviews, as well as international study visits. Another advantage of the programme is the promotion of companies in the community of business and finance professionals.
GPW Growth will provide expertise in practical aspects of corporate operations. As a part of the programme, the GPW Growth Academy will open in September 2019. Academy participants will exchange management experience with recognised business experts, access their expertise, and implement existing solutions in their companies.
“Development, Growth Capital, Relations, and Leadership are the four topics underlying the GPW Growth Academy. The programme will offer networking meetings accompanying thematic sessions. The programme includes among others workshops in financing of innovative projects provided jointly with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Technology; after-hours meetups with the Polish Development Fund combined with a visit to the Central House of Technology established by the PFR Foundation; and an international study visit planned in 2020,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The GPW Growth Academy is a series of ten sessions introducing participants to reliable tools which help to improve corporate value in tailor-made workshops. The programme includes over 120 hours of meetings and talks where business practice takes precedence over theory. The GPW Growth Academy is open until June 2020. Training participants will receive Ready for Growth certificates on graduation.
For more details about the programme please visit www.gpwgrowth.pl