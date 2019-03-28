GPW: Launch Of The Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme

- GPW has launched the Analytical Coverage Support Pilot Programme
- The objective of the Programme is to extend the analytical coverage of companies participating in mWIG40 and sWIG80
- The Programme is addressed to companies and Exchange Members who meet the criteria laid down in the regulations
Analytical reports are a key tool of risk assessment in investment decisions. They are a source of information about the business and the financial standing of companies listed on the exchange.
“More extensive analytical coverage of small and medium-sized companies is a crucial part of improved confidence in the market. In partnership with brokerage houses, we have developed a programme which will increase the number of companies covered by professional analyses. The pilot will cover 40 companies which meet the criteria laid down in the regulations. Analytical reports will be an invaluable source of information for individual investors because the reports will be broadly available. Similar programmes have been successfully implemented in other international markets. We hope that the Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme will be successful, as well,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The Exchange’s Analytical Coverage Support Programme has been developed in consultation with brokerage houses, which will prepare analytical reports financed by GPW. In the pilot, GPW will draw up a list of 40 companies participating in the programme according to the applications and the selection criteria defined in the regulations.
To join the Programme, companies need to present an application to GPW and meet specific criteria, including participation in mWIG40 or sWIG80 (as at 25 March 2019) and a capitalisation of more than PLN 50 million. Exchange Members who wish to participate in the Programme also need to meet specific criteria defined in the regulations, in particular, have a team of at least 3 analysts who have prepared analyses for at least 10 non-WIG20 GPW-listed companies in the previous calendar year.
The Programme will increase the number of published analyses of companies participating in mWIG40 and sWIG80 while providing local and international investors with broader access to up-to-date analyses.
“We expect that GPW’s initiative to extend analytical support will attract strong interest of market participants. In addition to support for technological development, it is yet another part of our broader programme developed in partnership with brokerage houses. We are certain that the programme will provide benefits to issuers and brokers alike. The promotion of Poland to Developed Markets opens exposure to new global investors who look for attractive small and medium-sized companies. Professional analytical coverage will boost the recognition of such companies on the global markets,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
Regulations and application forms: https://www.gpw.pl/pub/GPW/files/PDF/245_2019_UZG_EN.pdf
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and calculates the benchmarks WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl