Government Of Indonesia Lists Two Sukuk Valued At USD 3 Billion On Nasdaq Dubai

The government of Indonesia today listed two Sukuk with a total value of three billion US dollars on Nasdaq Dubai.
The collaboration underlines the close relations between the UAE and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, as well as Dubai’s growth as the global capital of the Islamic Economy.
The Indonesian government is the largest Sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai by both value and number of listings, with securities now totalling 14.5 billion US dollars from 10 issuances.
The total value of all Sukuk listed on Dubai’s exchanges has now reached 56.47 billion US dollars, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.