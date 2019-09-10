Goldman Sachs Selects QuantHouse To Accelerate Market Data Distribution From Its SIGMA X MTF European platform Providing On-Demand Access Via The QuantHouse API Ecosystem Store

QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), today announced that Goldman Sachs’ SIGMA X MTF market data will be readily accessible from within the QuantHouse API Ecosystem store.
SIGMA X MTF is a multilateral trading facility operated by Goldman Sachs (GS), offering deep and diverse liquidity on the basis of non-discretionary crossing with flow from external participants and the Goldman Sachs franchise. A recent analysis performed by GS of SIGMA X MTF auction activity identified that there is often a surplus of unexecuted liquidity in most periodic auctions. SIGMA X MTF’s own Periodic Auction Book, the second largest periodic auction book in Europe by volume traded, publishes indicative auction quotes. This market data is now available via the Quanthouse API and can be used to identify auctions, unveiling potential untapped, addressable liquidity.
Available as part of QuantFEED which normalises and disseminates market data for more than 150 feeds globally, SIGMA X MTF market data increases the scope of venues and data available to QuantHouse’s community. The qh API Ecosystem store connects over 300+ buy-side firms and investment banks to solutions provided by other buy and sell-side firms, execution venues and technology partners. Connection to the Ecosystem is managed by QuantHouse via a single API, making access to these services quick, efficient and cost-effective.
“QuantHouse is constantly monitoring the market for new API-based providers to improve and enrich the scope of the offering within our qh API Ecosystem store,” says Stephane Leroy, Chief Revenue Officer and business co-Founder, QuantHouse, “Our store acts more and more as a “Netflix kind of” portal for the API user community to source advance solutions. We are happy to now offer Goldman Sachs’ SIGMA X MTF market data to our client base across the globe.”
Paul Brennan, Chief Operating Officer SIGMA X MTF at Goldman Sachs, comments, “SIGMA X MTF continues to meet the needs of our clients as transparency develops in the equities landscape post-MiFID II. We are pleased to work with QuantHouse to offer broad-based distribution of our market data via the qh API Ecosystem store. We think the QuantHouse community will benefit from accessing SIGMA X MTF market data, offering the opportunity to identify high quality liquidity to help improve trading and execution outcomes.”