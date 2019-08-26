Goldman Sachs International Issues Structured Certificates Listed On GPW

- Structured certificates issued by Goldman Sachs International were introduced to trading on GPW for the first time on 26 August 2019
- The underlying indices of the certificates are as follows: WIG20, STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Price EUR, and Nikkei 225
- Goldman Sachs International is the sixth issuer of structured products listed on GPW
Three new structured certificates issued by Goldman Sachs International were introduced to trading on the exchange on 26 August 2019. The underlying indices of the certificates are as follows: WIG20, STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Price EUR, and Nikkei 225.
“We are glad to see that GPW’s structured certificates market has recently picked up. That is demonstrated among others by growing interest of new issuers in having their structured products introduced to trading. At the same time, investors appreciate instruments listed on the secondary market thanks to their liquidity, price formation, as well as the option of closing positions at every trading session. The GPW structured instruments market represents a very interesting proposition, especially for retail investors. Investors who buy structured instruments on GPW can get exposure to price changes of diverse underlying assets: commodities, noble metals, agricultural products, international equities, foreign exchange indices. The liquidity and price formation of instruments on the market are supported by market makers – recognised financial institutions, which facilitates trading for investors,” said Piotr Borowski, Member of the GPW Management Board.
“We are delighted to extend our presence in Poland by listing structured certificates issued by Goldman Sachs International on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. This opportunity will definitely help us to further spread market awareness about structured products and tighten cooperation with local distributors,” said Radovan Radman, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Securities Division.
The three certificates which have been introduced to trading are due for redemption in May 2024 ( WIG20), July 2024 (STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Price EUR), and August 2024 (Nikkei 225). Their issue price is PLN 100 per instrument. The new instruments will be listed in the GPW Market Maker System. The certificates are distributed by Alior Bank.
“We put forth our best efforts to assure our Private Banking offer meets our clients’ individual needs and expectations, as well as exceeds the accepted industry standards. We strive to deliver innovative solutions to investors through our cooperation with one of the largest investment banks in the world – Goldman Sachs. The solutions offered by Goldman Sachs and Alior Bank allow for the diversification of investment portfolios, wide market access, and exposure to unique indices. We hope this collaboration will create new investment opportunities and meet our customers’ expectations,” said Dariusz Szwed, Vice-President of the Alior Bank Management Board.
More information about the instruments is available in the KID published on http://www.gspriips.eu
The Warsaw Stock Exchange lists around 1,300 structured products. Investors have a broad choice of diverse underlying assets: equities, baskets of stocks, indices, agricultural products. Structured products offer the choice of underlying assets matching the preferred level of investment risk and provide the opportunity of returns on the upside and downside of the underlying.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.
Alior Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Poland with assets exceeding PLN 73 billion. It ranks 7th in the Polish banking sector as at 30 September 2018. Alior Bank serves more than 4 million clients including over 180 thousand companies. Since 2014, Alior Bank participates in WIG20, the index which includes the biggest and most liquid stocks listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.