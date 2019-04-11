GoldenSource Appoints Ramesh Pulandaran To Continue Fast Growth In APAC

GoldenSource, the leading independent provider of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) and Master Data Management (MDM), has announced the appointment of Ramesh Pulandaran as Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific.
Based in Singapore, Pulandaran will report to Managing Director of Global Sales & Client Operations Neill Vanlint and play a crucial role in further growing GoldenSource’s customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.
Ramesh Pulandaran said: “Managing change and driving value from data has become essential for making progress against the economic, regulatory and geo-political headwinds of recent years. Establishing an enterprise data infrastructure is fundamental to creating and protecting value across all financial services firms. GoldenSource has both the solution and expertise for banks, brokers, asset managers, asset owners and exchanges. I look forward to extending the relationships I’ve built with firms over the past 15 years living and working in the Asia-Pacific to further support GoldenSource’s growth in the region.”
Pulandaran has more than 18 years of experience in financial services including stints at SunGard and Broadridge Financial Solutions. His experience spans broking, trading, operations and sales.
“Financial firms in the APAC region are planning and executing their growth strategies in extremely dynamic conditions,” John Eley, CEO of GoldenSource said. “Banks are facing more stringent stress tests and the challenge of implementing the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book regulations. Exchanges are looking to invest in data management platforms to underpin their operations, streamline the flow of corporate actions announcements and help monetise their data assets. Funds are looking towards cloud-based data warehouse solutions to manage data from all sources centrally and to address portfolio holdings disclosure and product dashboard requirements under the MySuper and Stronger Super regimes. All these factors bring huge opportunity for us, and Ramesh’s hire will further boost our ability to service customers in our fastest growing region.”