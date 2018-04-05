Godewind Immobilien AG New On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Real Estate Company Lists In Prime Standard - Initial Price: €3.60

Godewind Immobilien AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) was listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today. Its shares opened trading at €3.60 following an issue price of €4.00. A total of 93.75 million shares were admitted for trading, of which 15 million stemmed from current share capital.
J.P. Morgan and Citigroup led the IPO, with J.P. Morgan designated sponsor for Xetra trading and Baader Bank serving as specialist on Börse Frankfurt.
According to the company's own information, Godewind Immobilien AG is a real estate company specialising in the German commercial property market. The company focuses on structuring attractive office property portfolios as well as acquisitions in the logistics and retail segments. As an active portfolio and asset manager, Godewind aims for a sustainable increase in earnings and income, whilst also regularly realising value creation potential. Godewind's medium-term goal is to use its extensive property network for acquisitions to build up a property portfolio of around €3 billion.