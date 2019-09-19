GMEX Fusion Digital Capital Markets Technology Suite To Power Live Transactions For DAG Global Across Two Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges

GMEX Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of GMEX Group providing multi-asset post-trade business and technology solutions, today announced the latest release of its GMEX Fusion Digital Capital Markets technology suite (GMEX Fusion), built on IBM (NYSE: IBM) Blockchain Platform, this technical advancement empowers institutional investors with a hybrid solution supporting multiple digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and more.
Already used by multiple exchanges and custodians in both traditional and hybrid environments accessing distributed ledgers, GMEX Fusion is designed to support multi-cryptocurrency transactions. DAG Global is now using it to execute and settle Bitcoin and Ethereum trades, transferring BTC/ ETH between customer accounts held by the two leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase and Kraken. GMEX Fusion uses the latest state-of-the-art blockchain technology to offer trading and post trade digital asset solutions to traders, exchanges, clearing-houses, central securities depositories (CSDs) and custodians.
Institutional investors interested in digital assets require enterprise-grade market infrastructure which can be integrated with existing technology and processed in regulated, accountable environments. GMEX Fusion now offers a new approach for supporting these assets in areas such as trading, clearing, settlement, registration, custody and management of traded cryptocurrencies. post-trade software.
IBM Blockchain Platform helps enable GMEX Fusion to manage digital assets that represent multiple types of financial instruments simultaneously, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, tokenised commodities and margin traded crypto derivatives; with inter-bank message flows to facilitate settlement downstream, and exchange messaging upstream.
Sean Kiernan, CEO of DAG Global commented: “Our partnership with GMEX guarantees our success in completing live transactions using GMEX Fusion technology on IBM Blockchain Platform.” He added, “This enables us to trade on multiple exchanges and off exchange over-the-counter (OTC) with consolidation of trading activity and finality of settlement with a single solution.”
IBM Blockchain Platform is a flexible, enterprise-grade blockchain platform built on Hyperledger Fabric. It provides a secured platform to build, govern, operate and grow blockchain networks, with the ability to deploy components in multiple cloud or on-premise environments.
Jerry Cuomo, IBM Vice President Blockchain Technologies commented,” The work underway with GMEX and DAG Global is further evidence that IBM Blockchain Platform is addressing important financial services industry demands in real production environments and across multiple clouds. It is a foundational technology that can help merge old architectures with new, creating a hybrid approach to support the growing demand for digital assets and we’re excited to be working with GMEX on this pioneering approach.”
Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group and Chairman GMEX Technologies added, “We are delighted to collaborate with IBM to power our market leading GMEX Fusion and provide an institutional solution which satisfies the growing demands for digitally enabled market infrastructure fit for regulated environments.” He added,” This is a unique industry approach as it will enable multiple pools of liquidity to connect with multiple custodians with a single aggregated trading, clearing and settlement solution.”
The deal was signed in third quarter of 2019.