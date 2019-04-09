Global Eye Care Giant Alcon Lists At SIX

Today, the shares of Alcon Inc. (ticker „ALC“) were traded for the first time at SIX, opening at CHF 55.00 per share. This corresponds to a total market capitalization of around CHF 26.9 billion.
The issued share capital of Alcon Inc. comprises of 488’700’000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04. A public offering of the company’s shares has not taken place. The total market capitalization was around CHF 26.9 billion, based on the opening price of CHF 55.00 per share. Alcon is being admitted as of today into SMI indices, as already announced.
In June 2018, Novartis announced its intention to seek shareholder approval for the spin-off of its Alcon business into a separately traded company named Alcon Inc. On 28 February 2019, Novartis shareholders approved the proposed 100% spin-off of the Alcon eye care division to be implemented through the distribution of a dividend-in-kind of new Alcon shares to Novartis shareholders and American Depositary Receipt holders.
“Demand for eye care is growing exponentially as our population ages and people spend more time in front of screens and mobile devices,” said David Endicott, Alcon CEO. “This listing marks a new chapter in the life of our company, all of us at Alcon are committed to addressing the growing consumer need for improved vision and eye health and to expanding access to quality eye care all around the world.”
SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof emphasized: “I am very pleased that Alcon is joining our life sciences universe. We are convinced that Alcon will capitalize several benefits with its listing on SIX as the leading life sciences exchange in Europe.”
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, Alcon offers the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Alcon Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. More than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at. Learn more at www.alcon.com.