Global Equity Capital Markets And Global Debt Capital Market Reviews For Q1 2019 From Refinitiv

Top level highlights follow below, with additional highlights in the links.
GLOBAL DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY FALLS 4%
Overall global debt capital markets activity totalled US$1.8 trillion during the first quarter of 2019, a 4% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2018 and the slowest opening period for global debt capital markets activity since 2015. First quarter issuance increased 48% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, which was the slowest three-month period for global debt since the second quarter of 2012.
GLOBAL EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY HITS THREE-YEAR LOW
Equity capital markets activity totalled US$123.0 billion during the first quarter of 2019, a 41% decline compared to a year ago and the slowest first quarter for global equity capital markets activity since 2016. By number of issues, 903 ECM offerings were brought to market during the first quarter a 35% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2018. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, first quarter 2019 ECM volume fell 7%, marking the fourth consecutive quarterly decline, by proceeds and number of issues.