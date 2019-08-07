Global Digital Finance Appoints Sandra Ro To The GDF Board Of Directors

Global Digital Finance (GDF), the industry body driving acceleration and adoption of digital finance announces today that Sandra Ro, CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council has accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of GDF as a non-executive director, commencing 1 September 2019.
As an early investor in crypto, Sandra has been an advocate of the new, emerging asset class and for a prudent global regulatory framework. Recently, Sandra was appointed to the NYS Digital Currency Taskforce and serves on the EU Blockchain Observatory & Forum. Whilst at CME Group, she started Digitisation, architected the CME CF Bitcoin pricing indices, leading to CME Bitcoin Futures. She was a founding member of The Linux Foundation–Hyperledger, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance & Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group. Previously, she was CME’s Head of FX & Metals Research & Product Development and also led the EMEA M&A FX and interest rates derivatives advisory team at Morgan Stanley London and worked at Deutsche Bank London in FX & equities.
Ro holds a M.B.A. from London Business School, studied Computer Science at Columbia University, School of Continuing Studies and earned a double B.A. degree from Yale University. Sandra was named to the Innovate Finance, Women in Fintech 2016 Power List and holds directorships on industry and philanthropic boards as well as invests in emerging tech start-ups.
In her role as a non-executive director, Sandra will focus on GDF growth initiatives such as supporting the acquisition and retention of key North American industry members and association partners, bolstering the development and adoption of the global GDF Code of Conduct and supporting the continued development of GDF’s regulatory and policy maker advocacy programmes globally.