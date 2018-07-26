GLMX Appoints Repo Veteran As Managing Director For Europe

GLMX Europe Limited (GLMX), a comprehensive technology solution for the trading of repurchase agreements (“repo”) and securities lending transactions, has named Phil Buck as Managing Director for Europe. Buck brings to GLMX over 20 years of direct experience in repo and securities lending technology solutions. He will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder Glenn Havlicek and will play a key role in expanding the Company’s European presence.
Prior to joining GLMX, Buck spent 11 years at ION Trading, most recently as CEO of ION Repo, Securities Lending and Collateral Management. Before that, he spent time as Global Head of Sales as well as CEO, North America for ION Trading. Prior to that, Buck spent ten years as CEO, North America of Anvil Software before it was acquired by ION Trading in 2006. He spent a combined total of 21 years with ION Trading and Anvil.
“There are a lot of interesting things happening in global repo markets at the moment from both a regulatory and market structure perspective, and I have no doubt that fintech is playing an integral role,” said Buck, who will be based in London. “I’m excited to be joining GLMX to help drive technological innovation in these markets.”
“Between the steady adoption of streamlined technology services, the rise of SOFR as a global index and the impending arrival of SFTR in Europe, repo markets are in the midst of a major shift,” said Havlicek. "We’re thrilled to bring someone of Phil’s seniority, experience and reputation onto the GLMX team to engage our rapidly expanding client base and to help build our brand awareness across Europe.”
Earlier this year, GLMX completed a $20 million capital raise to coincide with the re-launch of its ground-up, redesigned technology and to support the build out in Europe. In May, GLMX Technologies, LLC was granted registration by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as a registered alternative trading system (ATS) and broker-dealer.