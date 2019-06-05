GLMX Appoints New Chief Product Officer

GLMX, a global technology leader for the trading of repurchase agreements (“repo”) and securities lending transactions, has named Andy Wiblin as Chief Product Officer. Wiblin will be based in GLMX’s London office with global product responsibilities. Wiblin brings nearly 20 years of product experience in securities financing technology solutions. He will report directly to Glenn Havlicek, CEO of GLMX, and will play a key role in expanding both product offerings and the Company’s global footprint.
Wiblin joins GLMX after a combined 18-year run with Anvil and ION Trading. He spent more than 12 years at ION Trading, covering Business Development for Repo, Securities Lending, and Collateral Management in their London office. He began his career at Anvil Software, where he spent 6 years before the company was acquired by ION Trading in 2006.
Wiblin graduated from Oxford with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computation in 2000.
“GLMX is transforming the way securities finance is being executed,” said Wiblin, who will join a rapidly growing team in London. “I am excited to have an impact on the growth of the Company and to continue the development of innovative client solutions, for which GLMX is well known.”
Phil Buck, Managing Director of GLMX Europe Limited added, “Having worked with Andy previously, it has long been clear to me that he is perhaps the finest product mind in the businesses which GLMX serves. Andy’s addition to the GLMX team is sure to be a significant win for our clients and for us”.
“Andy’s unique and exceptional experience building securities financing technology will reinforce and enhance GLMX’s capabilities and reputation as a leader in the field,” said Havlicek.
GLMX’s ground-up, redesigned technology was implemented in 2018 across global repo markets including Rates, Credit and Emerging Markets. GLMX’s patent-pending technology supports Client to Dealer, RFQ-driven, multi-variable negotiation and trade execution for the securities financing market. Traditional transactional types, such as term, open, callable, packages, locates and GC baskets, plus trade lifecycle management, are supported by straight-through-processing.