Gina Miller's Challenge Against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Decision To Prorogue Parliament Rejected By High Court

Date 06/09/2019

The high court in London has ruled.that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks is legal.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other judges at the High Court in London had been urged to find that Mr Johnson's 28 August advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament for an "exceptional" length of time was an "unlawful abuse of power".

The ruling will be go to appeal at the supreme court, which has already announced it is prepared to hear any appeals on 17 September.

Gina Miller will be a Keynote Speaker at the Mondo Visione Exchange Forum on 1 October 2019.

 

Gina's keynote is keenly anticipated.

