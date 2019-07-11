genesis Wins ‘Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider’ At The 2019 Waters Rankings Awards

We are pleased to announce that genesis, the global capital markets software firm, won the ‘Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider’ at the 2019 Waters Rankings Awards held in New York on Wednesday, 10th July.
Hosted by Waters Technology, Waters Rankings aim to recognise leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise; it is the only awards programme where the category winners are determined exclusively by industry specialists from the global capital markets community. The awards are considered a reflection of how financial technology professionals view their peers in terms of overall quality of service.
The recognition for ‘Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider’ reflects the breadth and quality of genesis’ cloud enabled technology, products and solutions. Designed specifically for capital markets participants, genesis’ pioneering microservices framework, business component library and development acceleration tools have been built and developed to be hosted on the cloud. This enables the fast, agile development of a range of scalable and robust products and solutions, with secure deployment.
Stephen Murphy, CEO of genesis, said: “We are delighted to win the award for Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider. We are obsessive about innovation and continually develop our technology to support our clients’ need for resilient solutions implemented quickly. It’s not just our products and solutions that run in the cloud; the entire end-to-end development process from DevOps to testing is completely cloud enabled, this means we can have a solution up and running in seconds.”
He continued: “Cloud is fundamental and at the core of everything we do at genesis. It’s a huge privilege to have been recognised by our industry peers as the best in class when it comes to providing products and solutions to our clients seamlessly on cloud infrastructure. Today’s award is testament to our team’s effort and hard work.”
The Waters Rankings award is genesis’ second award for its technology in as many months, having previously been awarded ‘Best Digital Transformation Solution’ in June at the 2019 Trading Tech Insight Awards, North America 2019.