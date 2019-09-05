genesis Launches Post-Trade Product Suite To Fast Track Delivery Of Client Solutions - Capital Markets Software Specialist Rolls Out Post-Trade Solutions And Strategy To Automate Workflows

genesis, the international capital markets software firm, today announced the launch of its Post-Trade product suite and strategy. Designed and built for post-trade operations, the product suite will transform operational efficiency by automating workflows.
All post-trade operations need to automate to adapt to the constantly changing industry environment driven by business opportunity, regulation, client demand and internal governance. The impact of change is felt across the whole business, and the current response only adds to the overabundance of tactical solutions already in-place, often developed as a ‘quick fix’.
For post-trade participants adapting to change quickly, but with a long-term view is a top priority. All genesis products and solutions are built using the genesis microservices framework, business component library and development acceleration tools. This facilitates the implementation and deployment of agile, scalable and robust products and solutions, quickly and efficiently, and significantly cuts production/implementation timeframes to days and weeks. Business problems are broken down into small functional components, significantly reducing the overall complexity usually associated with building post-trade products and solutions.
David Pearson has recently joined genesis as Head of Post Trade Services, to develop the genesis strategy in the post-trade operational world. He said: “I realise that I have crossed a bridge into a technology world developed for today’s business environment. The genesis platform brings together a complete suite of APIs, database, Web GUI, and tools as a ‘ready-to-solve’ cloud-based service. Our accelerated software development capability allows issues and workflows previously solved with spreadsheets to be rapidly digitised to deliver value to the business in incredibly short timeframes.”
He continued: “For post-trade operations, this revolutionises the capability to respond to the business demand. We have a suite of tools to apply to the workflow, from fee-calculation through data digitisation to data reconciliation and MIS reporting that alongside the framework means we can focus on solving problems and delivering value to the business.”
An example is a current genesis project that assesses the accuracy and timeliness of regulatory trade reporting across multiple data sources for a global broker/dealer. From initial client meeting to understanding requirements - the database, the data processing and Management Information System (MIS) reporting engine, was constructed and presented in under 10 days.
Stephen Murphy, CEO of genesis commented: “It's great to have David on board at genesis. With over 25 years of industry experience across the front and middle office, he completely understands how the capital markets industry’ mindset is shifting and adopting new technology to build the next generation of products and client solutions.”