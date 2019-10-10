genesis Launches Application Platform To Enable Business Change - Capital Markets Software Delivery Specialist Announces ‘Low- Code’ Application Platform Offering A New, Faster Approach To Digital Transformation

Today, genesis, announced the launch of the genesis platform, designed and built specifically for capital markets. The platform enables the delivery of robust, secure products and solutions at unprecedented speed by radically reducing the amount of coding needed.
A unique proposition for capital markets, genesis platform is a ‘low code’ application development platform; the only capital markets wide, asset-class agnostic platform for developing, sustaining and operating technology solutions. The platform itself is available as a service (PaaS), resulting solutions are cloud deployed by default.
The genesis platform helps clients address highly complex industry challenges, from wide-reaching regulatory requirements, to the limitations of incumbent vendors and software methodology processes, all of which come at a high cost. Clients who can benefit range from global clearing houses, through sell side firms to asset managers; covering both trading and post-trade solution use cases (typically those that process financial instruments).
genesis secured $3M Series A funding in November, 2018 from Illuminate Financial and Tribeca Early Stage Partners. In under a year and in response to market demand, genesis has methodically developed the platform, augmenting its microservices based infrastructure with business components and a comprehensive set of tools to achieve the ‘low code’ vision.
Delivery of the genesis platform is via three flexible options:
- Build it - clients can harness the genesis platform to develop their own solutions
- Ready built - genesis provides a catalogue of pre-built capital markets products
- Build together - a bespoke service, leveraging genesis’ capital markets expertise to build client specific solutions
Stephen Murphy, CEO of genesis said: ‘Low-code’ has been used widely outside the industry to create all sorts of applications at speed, and at a drastically reduced cost The world of capital markets is changing and the industry is waking up to the necessity for smarter application development. The genesis platform is, we believe, the first capital markets specific ‘low-code’ platform – one that is built to handle financial instruments and the surrounding control environment. For our clients, the platform delivers incredible productivity both in creating new solutions and sustaining and improving existing solutions. We believe the genesis platform is the future blueprint for capital markets software delivery.”
genesis is constantly enhancing the platform to make new products available and deliver business change quickly.