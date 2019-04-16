Gazprombank And DIXY Group Launch Settlements Via NSD Transit 2.0

Gazprombank and DIXY Group began conducting mutual settlements via Transit 2.0, a platform developed by National Settlement Depository (NSD).
Transit 2.0 is a system to exchange financial messages between corporations and banks that service these companies. The platform unifies and standardizes participants’ interactions, and increases their effectiveness and safety.
“NSD’s solution allows us to save time and resources. We as a major corporation with well-developed payment structures and settlement accounts opened with several banks are happy to exchange documents with all transaction participants using the unified system as part of one transaction. We are delighted that one more bank joined the platform.” said Yulia Zhuvaga, CFO, DIXY Group.
“Gazprombank has a unique base for multichannel communications with clients. It lets us be open towards any high tech solution. Today, this is a strategically important market advantage, and aligns with transaction banking trends. Let me point out that the Transit 2.0 platform was developed and localized in Russia. In the future, it may be the basis for promising solutions,” added Vladimir Busko, First Vice President, Gazprombank.
“We are happy that Gazprombank began using the Transit 2.0 platform on a full scale. This fact confirms the maturity of the Transit 2.0 project and lets us scale it by expanding the pool of the ecosystem’s participants. We are sure that the IT solution proposed by NSD will bring additional value to all project members,” pointed out Alexander Nam, Managing Director for Technology Services, NSD.