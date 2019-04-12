Gateway Real Estate AG New In Prime Standard - Real Estate Developer On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange Since Today

The shares of Gateway Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. Around 170 million ordinary bearer shares were included in trading.
The listing was accompanied by Société Générale, Quirin Privatbank and Credit Suisse, which also acts as designated sponsor in Xetra trading. Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is the specialiston the Börse Frankfurt venue.
Gateway Real Estate is a German real estate developer based in Frankfurt am Main. According to its own information, the company focuses on the development of high-quality commercial and residential real estate in high-demand metropolitan regions.