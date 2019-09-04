FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review September 2019

• Three changes to the FTSE 100
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Meggitt and Polymetal International to join FTSE 100
• Nine changes to the FTSE 250
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Meggitt and Polymetal International will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the September 2019 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Direct Line Insurance Group, Marks & Spencer Group and Micro Focus International will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order), in addition to the amendments described above.
Entering FTSE 250 Index (in alphabetical order)
• Airtel Africa
• Direct Line Insurance Group
• Finablr
• Foresight Solar Fund
• Marks & Spencer Group
• Micro Focus International
• Sirius Real Estate
• Trainline
• Watches of Switzerland Group
Exiting FTSE 250 Index (in alphabetical order)
• Amigo Holdings
• Funding Circle Holdings
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals
• Intu Properties
• Meggitt
• Metro Bank
• Polymetal International
• Ted Baker
• Woodford Patient Capital Trust
FTSE Russell operates a reserve list for the FTSE 100 Index, to be used in the event of a corporate action occurring between reviews e.g. merger, acquisition, delisting or suspension. In such cases, the reserve list constituent with the largest market capitalisation (on the date of the corporate action) will replace the outgoing constituent. With immediate effect, the following reserve list for FTSE 100 will be used (in alphabetical order):
• Cobham
• Direct Line Insurance Group
• F&C Investment Trust
• Homeserve
• Intermediate Capital Group
• Merlin Entertainments
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 20 September 2019 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 23 September 2019.
A link to the full technical notice can be found here.