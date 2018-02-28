FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review March 2018

- Royal Mail to join FTSE 100
- Hammerson to enter FTSE 250 in rebalance
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Royal Mail will be joining the FTSE 100 Index. In the rebalance, Hammerson will leave the UK’s leading index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent, and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order), in addition to the amendments described above.
Entering FTSE 250 Index
Exiting FTSE 250 Index
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
Bakkavor Group
Charter Court Financial Services Group
ContourGlobal
Games Workshop Group
On The Beach Group
Pantheon International
AA
Acacia Mining
Brown (N.) Group
Dignity
Hansteen Holdings
MITIE Group
Vectura Group
FTSE Russell operates a reserve list for the FTSE 100 Index, to be used in the event of a corporate action occurring between reviews e.g. merger, acquisition, delisting or suspension. In such cases, the reserve list constituent with the largest market capitalisation (on the date of the corporate action) will replace the outgoing constituent. With immediate effect, the following reserve list for FTSE 100 will be used:
- B&M European Value Retail
- Melrose Industries
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- Weir Group
- Wood Group (John)
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 16 March 2018 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 19 March 2018.
