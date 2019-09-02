FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2019

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as at Friday 30 August 2019.
PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 3 September 2019. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 4 September 2019.
Indicative FTSE 100 Additions (in alphabetical order)
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals
• Meggitt
• Polymetal International
Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
• Direct Line Insurance Group
• Marks & Spencer Group
• Micro Focus International
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions (in alphabetical order)
• Airtel Africa
• Direct Line Insurance Group
• Finablr
• Foresight Solar Fund
• Marks & Spencer Group
• Micro Focus International
• Sirius Real Estate
• Trainline
• Watches of Switzerland Group
Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
• Amigo Holdings
• Funding Circle Holdings
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals
• Meggitt
• Metro Bank
• NewRiver REIT
• Polymetal International
• Ted Baker
• Woodford Patient Capital Trust