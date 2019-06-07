FTSE SET Index Series June 2019 Semi-Annual Review

FTSE Russell and The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly announce that there will be no changes to the FTSE Large Cap Index as the result of June 2019 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series.
The index series is reviewed semi-annually in accordance with the index ground rules. Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF), North Bangkok Power Plant Block 1 Infrastructure Fund, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGATIF) and Com7 pcl (COM7) have been added to the FTSE SET Mid Cap Index.
Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF), Dynasty Ceramic pcl (DCC), STP&I pcl (STPI) and S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (SPRIME) will also be included in the FTSE SET Shariah Index.
All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday 24 June, 2019 and the next review will take place in December 2019.
FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.